30 years in Independent cartoons: So much more than a thousand words

1/30 7 October 1986 The Independent was fortunate in securing the services of Nicholas Garland as its first editorial page cartoonist. A former theatre director, his work has adorned the pages of many publications over the years and is instantly recognisable for its style and wry commentary. Here he takes a view on the Conservative government’s attempts to renovate itself, at their party conference in Bournemouth. They went on to win the 1987 election.

2/30 14 April 1989 Michael Heath is one of the most talented illustrators in the country and added to the gaiety of many editions of The Independent. Here is a typically enlivening condiment to adorn the Food & Drink section, helping to make the author’s case for free range poultry.

3/30 31 March 1996 The British meat industry nears its nadir when the Government admits a link between BSE in cattle and a new variant CJD in humans. Cartoon by Tim Sanders

4/30 1 September 1997 The typically dark, moody tone of Chris Priestley’s work was seen here to good advantage when he focused on the role and future of the paparazzi after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The dramatic events and her persecution by photographers led to some hopes that such invasiveness would soon end.

5/30 23 August 1998 US cruise missiles hit what are claimed to be terrorist bases in Sudan and Afghanistan. President Clinton has just admitted an “improper physical relationship” with Monica Lewinsky. Cartoon by Peter Schrank

6/30 3 October 2000 Party leader William Hague and activists’ favourite Ann Widdecombe attempt to present a tougher image at the Tory conference in Bournemouth. Reminiscent of the Krays and inspired by David Bailey’s famous 1965 photograph of the gangsters. Cartoon by Dave Brown

7/30 2 June 2002 The Queen hosts a pop concert in the grounds of Buckingham Palace as part of the celebrations of her Golden Jubilee. Cartoon by Peter Schrank

8/30 9 June 2007 Each week the brilliant illustrator Ralph Steadman produced an accompaniment to a “psychogeography” essay by Will Self. This one was devoted to the Rhinns of Islay, off the west coast of Scotland. Self’s “ideas about shooting are more or less lost in the swamps of 19th-century Russian literature. I love eating game – and recently cried when I realised the grouse-shooting season was over, without my having cracked a bone – but I’ve never shot at it. Moreover I’ve never shot any food, unless you count standing, aged 13, at the top window of my grandparents’ house in Brighton, and peppering a sandwich beside a snack-luncher on the bench below, evilly hoping he’d bite down on the pellets.”

11/30 13 September 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain picked the relatively unknown governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, to be his running mate in the 2008 presidential election. Though a fresh face and popular with many, she was not well grounded in foreign policy. They lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden two months later. Cartoon by Dave Brown

12/30 21 September 2008 The series on “Misuses of Literacy” was an adornment to the books pages of the Independent on Sunday for many years, taking a contemporary glance at literary classics. Cartoon by Martin Rowson

13/30 23 September 2008 Sally Ann Lasson’s cartoon strip ‘As If’ was a daily fixture in The Independent for more than a decade from 1999. With its eclectic collection of characters, the cartoons were an off-beat take on the wit and morals of modern man.

14/30 5 September 2009 Tom Lubbock was chief arts critic of The Independent from 1997 until his death in 2011. He was also an artist in his own right, and his illustrations, mainly done in collage, appeared every Saturday on the editorial page of The Independent between 1999 and 2004. Here he links the historical poppies of Flanders to the contemporary ones of Helmand province, Afghanistan.

15/30 17 July 2010 Apparent sightings of the Loch Ness monster put our Tom in mind of the resemblance between the classic images of Nessie and modern art. Illustration by Tom Lubbock

16/30 20 August 2011 As the Battle of Tripoli raged on, Muammar Gaddafi’s control of the nation he once reigned supreme over was rapidly shrinking. Soon he would be dead, but his country would remain at war. Cartoon by Dave Brown

17/30 12 January 2012 Another award-winning satire from Dave Brown in the best traditions of Gillray and Hogarth. Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond had comprehensively stuffed the Prime Minister, David Cameron, over plans for a referendum on Scottish independence from the UK.

18/30 19 May 2012 The perennial debt crisis threatened the stability of the Eurozone for the best part of a decade. The Acropolis was a favourite symbol of a decaying economy and currency. Cartoon by Peter Schrank

19/30 6 December 2012 David Cameron and Rupert Murdoch make an unhappy couple in this illustration, inspired by Degas. A deal had been struck between the three main political parties on a new press regulation regime in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal. An independent regulator was to be set up by royal charter with powers to impose million-pound fines on UK publishers and demand upfront apologies from them. It didn’t happen. Cartoon by Dave Brown

20/30 17 February 2013 Dame Maggie Smith is seen here as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham on Downton Abbey. She later revealed that she had never watched a single episode of the show. She was appearing as herself at the National Gallery, celebrating a half century on the stage. Cartoon by Andre Carrilho

21/30 14 May 2013 Never quite political soulmates, PM David Cameron and President Obama try to agree a joint approach to the growing crisis in Syria. Mr Cameron faced some opposition to his proposal to intervene in Parliament. Cartoon by Peter Schrank

22/30 15 March 2014 After a long and distinguished career of service to country and party, though not without controversy, Tony Benn died at the age of 88. For this radical socialist, Dave Brown chose to adopt the style of revolutionary Russian art.

23/30 2 June 2014 The saga of Fifa corruption and the activities of Sepp Blatter dominated the world of football for much of the year, sapping the prestige of the game. Cartoon by Brian Adcock

24/30 10 October 2014 President Erdogan of Turkey had an ambivalent relationship with Isis. At this point he was still unwilling to take on Isis militants in the Kurdish area of Syria bordering Turkey. Cartoon by Brian Adcock

25/30 10 August 2015 Jeremy Corbyn springs up from the “Old Labour values” grave, having exhumed Clause Four, startling the other Labour leadership candidates who are, between them, only just beginning to dig up the freshly interred “New Labour values” grave. Cartoon by Brian Adcock

26/30 28 August 2015 An unprecedented movement of migrants fleeing war in Syria, Iraq, Sudan and elsewhere constituted the largest movement of humanity across Europe since 1945. Southern Europe, more used to sun-seeking tourists, bore the brunt of the strain. Cartoon by Peter Schrank

27/30 22 September 2015 The Tory chairman, Michael Ashcroft, had co-written an unauthorised biography of David Cameron, with a lurid allegation involving a pig’s head and the PM’s private member, to vast public embarrassment. Cartoon by Dave Brown

28/30 7 January 2016 The defiance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is deftly captured here. His succession of nuclear missile tests terrified his neighbours. Cartoon by Brian Adcock

29/30 22 January 2016 A public inquiry into the fatal poisoning in London of ex Russian spy and MI6 agent Alexander Litvinenko concluded that the assassination was “probably approved” by President Putin. The prime minister promised to get tough. Cartoon by Dave Brown