How to give your business a digital boost

Recommendations posted on social media could be worth in excess of £31.3 billion per year to small businesses on Britain's high streets, according to research from American Express.

An independent study for American Express conducted by Econsultancy* found that while the average spend in a small shop is £6.58, if a shopper then shares positive comments or eye-catching images on social media with their friends and followers, this has the potential to generate £125 additional revenue for that shopkeeper from new customers.

5 ways to boost your online presence

Social media enables small businesses to listen, engage and share stories with new and existing customers. It’s a great way to drive awareness for your brand, generate sales and create buzz around your products or services. Here’s how:

1. Reach out to your audience

Identify the social channels that your audience uses the most and create bespoke content that will appeal to them. Try engaging your customers in conversations and be responsive to their queries. Customers like to be heard.

2. Short and sweet

Tweets are limited to 140 characters (excluding image and video attachments). However, shorter, punchier content typically achieves a higher level of engagement.

3. Every picture tells a story

Combine information and links with attention-grabbing visuals, such as GIFS, videos, cinemagraphs and animations. Experiment with different formats to extend your reach and engagement.

4. Video is king

Video value is delivered within seconds so it’s important to capture attention quickly with engaging brand visuals. Remember mobile video consumption is fast, frequent and sound-free. Keep videos as short as possible (10-40 seconds) and always include captions.

5. Make your posts timely

Keep your social media prompts timely and relevant by posting at the times your customer base is most likely to be online.



*About the research

Social media and digital consultancy Econsultancy conducted the research on behalf of American Express, interviewing 4,071 adults during November 2015.



