Could Britain’s love of the NHS have brought Theresa May’s hopes of a majority crashing down?

The worst winter on record at A&E followed by repeated warnings over staff shortages, urgent funding shortfalls and patient safety after Brexit appear to have propelled the health service to the top of the public’s list of most important issues facing Britain today.

A hung parliament leaves huge uncertainty over who will be in power in the coming years, and the future of the NHS is no more predictable. But voters have sent a clear message to Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt about their treatment of public services and the staff who keep them up and running.

An exclusive poll for The Independent the day before the election found nine out of 10 people shunned the Prime Minister’s idea of a “Brexit election” and insisted that the vote should also be about public services.

Even if Ms May manages to form a majority, she will continue to face pressure over staff pay, planned ward closures and cuts to the Department of Health budget that impact other important aspects of healthcare, such as doctor training and public health initiatives, but are not ringfenced in funding provided to the NHS.

The Conservatives have promised an extra £8bn over the next five years for the health service, an amount policy analysts have called “deeply disappointing”. The Health Foundation has predicted this will create a funding gap of £12bn in the next four years when faced with increasing demand fuelled by an ageing population and the rising cost of new treatments.

How Election night unfolded

Jeremy Corbyn said if he was elected, Labour would give “overworked and underpaid” NHS staff a pay rise after a 1 per cent freeze caused salaries to drop in real terms. Nurses, who claim to have seen their pay cut by 12 per cent over a decade, are considering a strike for the first time in history. Ms May’s evasion when asked about nurses using food banks and insistence “there’s no magic money tree” will have done her no favours.

Another Labour pledge to stop hospital closures targeted the controversial savings programme underway in 44 areas of England, cuts that campaigners say will harm communities and dismantle the health service as we know it.

On top of this, two days before voters went to the polls, a devastating leak revealed further cost-cutting plans – meant to be kept secret until after the election – involving extended waiting times, ward and service closures, and the withdrawal of public funding for some treatments, measures that one chief executive described as the most extreme and difficult to ever hit the health service.

Whatever the outcome of this week’s tussles to form a coalition, the health service is likely to suffer. Research from the Nuffield Trust found none of the major parties, including Labour, had pledged to spend enough money on the NHS in England to close its funding gap.

But debate over thorny issues at the heart of the political divide, such as plans to raise money by selling off disused NHS land and property, which some experts welcome but critics say is a cynical ploy to shrink and privatise the health service that consistently tops polls on what makes people proud to be British, may have been one step too far for many.

Mental health was also at the centre of the Tories’ manifesto. The party said they would “break the stigma” around mental health, promised 10,000 extra staff for services and said they would introduce the first new Mental Health Bill in 30 years. However, they did not allocate any extra funding for mental health services, which doctors and campaigners say are struggling due to local authority cuts and increasing demand.

Meanwhile, a third of children’s mental health workers have said their service is facing cuts or closures, and it was revealed last month that spending on mental health services is being cut in five regions of England, despite promises the NHS will invest an extra £1bn a year in them by 2021.

UK Election Day 2017







38 show all UK Election Day 2017









































































1/38 Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London REUTERS

2/38 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country" PA

3/38 Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared Getty Images

4/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton REUTERS

5/38 Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London REUTERS

6/38 Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

7/38 Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston REUTERS

8/38 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election. PA

9/38 Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours Getty Images

10/38 Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election Rex Features

11/38 Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London AP

12/38 Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London PA

13/38 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament AP

14/38 Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in London REUTERS

15/38 A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom AFP/Getty Images

16/38 DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election PA

17/38 Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings REUTERS

18/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in London REUTERS

19/38 The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election AP

20/38 Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland EPA

21/38 The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London AP

22/38 BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain’s general election Eddie Keogh/Reuters

23/38 Labour’s Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre Reuters

24/38 Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May’s constituency in Maidenhead AP

25/38 Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre Getty

26/38 Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal Reuters

27/38 Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead AP

28/38 Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London EPA

29/38 Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria PA

30/38 The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton Reuters

31/38 Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland EPA

32/38 Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain’s Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton Reuters

33/38 An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government Rex

34/38 Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster Reuters

35/38 Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales Reuters

36/38 Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London AP

37/38 Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London AP

38/38 A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London Getty Images

The last nail in the coffin for the Tories’ election ambitions may have been the one issue they thought would lead them to victory – Brexit. Throughout the campaign, in response to health-related challenges and questions, they had one stock response: it “depends on a strong economy”, which in turn relies on a “strong and stable” party to navigate the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

However, the looming prospect of a bill of an extra half a billion pounds when tens of thousands of British pensioners have no choice but to return to the UK for healthcare from EU countries where they are living, combined with fears of unsafe staffing levels as restrictions on free movement push doctors and nurses to leave Britain in their droves, turned hard Brexit into a life-or-death situation.

The challenges the NHS faces are copious, and the uncertainty this election result has provided is unlikely to make the situation any easier for overstretched hospitals and struggling services that thousands rely on. But by refusing to give the Conservatives free rein over the UK’s public health service, Britain has been clear about the standards of care it aspires to and expects.