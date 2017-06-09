The marginal seat of Birmingham Edgbaston has elected the UK's first ever female Sikh MP.

Labour's Preet Gill claimed an emphatic victory, taking 24,124 votes, a majority of almost 7,000 ahead of the Conservatives' Caroline Squire, up 10 per cent from 2015.

In 2015, the veteran MP Gisela Stuart won the seat for Labour with a majority of only 2,706. She stood down at this election.

A Labour councillor in Sandwell, Ms Gill said when she was selected: “I am delighted I have been given the opportunity to become the next MP for Edgbaston where I was born and raised.

“I want to engage with the people of Edgbaston and with hard work, passion and determination I think we can achieve great things together.”