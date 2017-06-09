Boris Johnson has had his majority in the seat of Uxbridge slashed in half on what is emerging as a bad night for the Conservative party.

Mr Johnson took 23,716 votes, a majority of 5,034 ahead of Labour's Vincent Lo.

In 2015, the popular politician had won with almost 10,700 votes more than Labour's candidate.

Speaking after his re-election, Mr Johnson said he "rededicated himself" to his constituents.

"It is early to comment on events unfolding tonight. But one thing is clear to all of us. We've got to listen to our constituents and listen to their concerns

"I've heard all sorts of people raise all sorts of concerns. Even though they were going to vote for me, they wanted me to deal with their problems