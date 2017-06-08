The odds on Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister have crashed in to as low as 9-4 with SkyBet upon the release of the exit poll suggesting a hung parliament could be on the way.
Mr Corbyn had drifted out to as long as 12-1 with bookmakers as late opinion polls pointed to a Conservative landslide with campaigning drawing to a close.
The exit poll changed that in a heartbeat, leaving nervous bookies fearing what could yet be the biggest loss in British political betting history, rivalling even the shock election victory of Donald Trump.
UK Election Day 2017
UK Election Day 2017
-
1/38
Door of Number 10 Downing Street is seen on the morning after Britain's election in London
REUTERS
-
2/38
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in north London after he called on the Prime Minister to resign, saying she should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country"
PA
-
3/38
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell arrives at Labour Headquarters on June 9, 2017 in London, England. After a snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday. The closely fought election has failed to return a clear overall majority winner and a hung parliament has been declared
Getty Images
-
4/38
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, speaks after retaining her seat in the general election, in Brighton
REUTERS
-
5/38
Patrons watch the results for Britain's election in London
REUTERS
-
6/38
Leader of the Liberal democrats Tim Farron celebrates beating Conservative party candidate James Airey (R) following the announcement of the results at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on June 9, 2017 in Kendal, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours
Getty Images
-
7/38
Paul Nuttal, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party reacts after failing to win the seat of Boston and Skegness at the counting centre for Britain's general election in Boston
REUTERS
-
8/38
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as counting is under way for the General Election.
PA
-
9/38
Anna McMorrin hugs Jo Stevens MP after winning Cardiff North for Labour at the Sport Wales National Centre on June 9, 2017 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. After a snap election was called, the United Kingdom went to the polls yesterday following a closely fought election. The results from across the country are being counted and an overall result is expected in the early hours
Getty Images
-
10/38
Vince Cable wins the Twickenham election for the Liberal Democrats. Richmond and Twickenham election
Rex Features
-
11/38
Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn rubs his face after arriving for the declaration at his constituency in London
AP
-
12/38
Emily Thornberry speaks after holding her Islington South and Finsbury seat at the Sobell Leisure Centre in Islington, north London
PA
-
13/38
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament
AP
-
14/38
Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry smiles at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London
REUTERS
-
15/38
A picture shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 8, 2017, on the night of Britain's general election. Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain's snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested on June 8, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/38
DUP candidate for Lagan Valley Jeffrey Donaldson celebrates following his election at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn as counting is under way for the General Election
PA
-
17/38
Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd attends the count for her seat at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings
REUTERS
-
18/38
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for BritainâÃÃ´s general election in London
REUTERS
-
19/38
The London Eye is illuminated in blue, representing the Conservative Party, after the first exit polls announced in Britain's general election
AP
-
20/38
Election officials count votes in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland
EPA
-
21/38
The London Eye is illuminated in red, the color of the Labour Party, after first exit polls of Britain's national election announced in London
AP
-
22/38
BBC Television centre is illuminated with the exit poll results for Britain's general election
Eddie Keogh/Reuters
-
23/38
Labour's Bridget Phillipson (centre) smiles after being announced as the winner of the election for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South at a counting centre
Reuters
-
24/38
Members of the election staff prepare to count ballots, in Theresa May's constituency in Maidenhead
AP
-
25/38
Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre
Getty
-
26/38
Ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Kendal
Reuters
-
27/38
Theresa May arrives to vote at a polling station in Maidenhead
AP
-
28/38
Jeremy Corbyn arrives to cast his ballot at a polling station in north London
EPA
-
29/38
Lib Dems leader Tim Farron outside a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria
PA
-
30/38
The leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) Paul Nuttall arrives to vote at a polling station in Congleton
Reuters
-
31/38
Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon with her husband Peter Murrell (left) the CEO of the SNP after casting their votes at a polling station at Broomhouse Community Hall, Glasgow, Scotland
EPA
-
32/38
Caroline Lucas, co-leader of Britain's Green Party, arrives with her husband Richard Savage, to vote in Brighton
Reuters
-
33/38
An advertising van showing caricatures of Tim Farron, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Paul Nuttall with the message who will be looking for a new job as Britain goes to the polls to elect a new government
Rex
-
34/38
Performers pose with puppet caricatures of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party Tim Farron and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, in front of the Palace of Westminster
Reuters
-
35/38
Dogs wait for their owner outside a polling station in Penally, Wales
Reuters
-
36/38
Police officers speak with a Labour Party activist outside a polling station in London
AP
-
37/38
Benedictine nuns from Tyburn Convent leave after voting in Britain's general election at a polling station in St John's Parish Hall, London
AP
-
38/38
A polling station sign is seen on a telephone box outside the polling station at Rotherwick Hall, west of London
Getty Images
Lee Price, head of PR at Paddy Power, which was at 4-1 when he spoke to The Independent, a matter of minutes before the odds almost halved again, said: “We’ve had 84 per cent of all of our bets on Jeremy Corbyn to become PM. If he does win we are going to be skint. We’ll need a magic money-tree if it happens!”
Mr Price said the bookies’ loss would be the biggest the industry has faced on a UK election.
Like Mr Trump, Mr Corbyn has been heavily backed by small punters, pinning their hopes on the outsider.
It would take a rainbow coalition for Mr Corbyn to be in No 10 by 1 July, the cut off date with most bookies, assuming results mirror the poll. But bookmakers are starting to run scared.
“The loss we’re looking at isn’t quite as bad as what we took on Trump,” said Mr Price. “But we could get there by the end of the evening. It all depends on what happens when the results start coming in.”
Mr Price pointed out that Theresa May remained the odds on favourite at the time of writing, which could save bookmakers’ bacon.
However, her odds had stood at 1-10, and even shorter, as it appeared Britain was poised to back her much mocked “strong and stable government” after all. They are now out to 1-2 and lengthening.
