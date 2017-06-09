The Democratic Unionist Party is willing to prop up Theresa May and keep her in Downing Street, a party source has said.

The DUP would consider a “confidence and supply” arrangement – offering support in the Commons, but falling short of a formal Coalition.

However, the party would make demands in return, including more funding for Northern Ireland and influence over the direction of other policies, including the Brexit negotiations.

“We would consider a supply and confidence arrangement to make sure Theresa May would have sufficient support to keep her in government,” one DUP MP told Sky News.

The statement came despite DUP leader Arlene Foster saying, earlier, that it would “difficult" for the Prime Minister to continue in her role.

Despite her election night battering, Ms May is expected to try to cling onto power, to provide “stability”, perhaps indicating her willingness to step down at a later date.

With the DUP supplying votes on policy and support in any Commons vote of confidence, the Conservatives could enjoy an effective majority of around 13.

The party – which campaigned strongly for Leave in the Brexit referendum – increased its representation at Westminster from eight to 10.

However, Ms Foster would not be drawn on any deal, saying: “I certainly think that there will be contact made over the weekend but I think it is too soon to talk about what we're going to do.”

Asked if she thought Mrs May would be able to stay in her job, she told the BBC: “I don't know”, adding: “I think it will be difficult for her to survive.”

