Jeremy Corbyn has said the Labour Party is “ready to serve” following the election result, but added that he would not do any deals or pacts.

The Labour leader said the party would serve the country because it is "what they fought the election for", and mocked Theresa May for her pledges for a "strong and stable" leadership.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday morning, Mr Corbyn said: “We are ready to serve this country. That is what we fought the election for. And this is the programme we put forward in this election.

When asked whether any deals would be made, Mr Corbyn said: “We have done no deals and no pacts with anybody, we're there as the Labour Party with our points of view, everybody knows what they are and everyone can see the huge increase in our support because of the way we conducted the election and the comprehensive nature of the programme we put forward."

He mocked Mrs May's election campaign slogan that she would provide “strong and stable” leadership, saying: “She fought the election on the basis that it was her campaign, it was her decision to call the election, it was her name out there, and she was saying she was doing it to bring about strong and stable government.

“Well this morning it doesn't look like a strong government, it doesn't look like a stable government, it doesn't look like a government that has any programme whatsoever.”

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said Labour expects to oust Ms May from No 10 and to form a minority government, saying: "I don't want to be derogatory, but I think [Theresa May] is a lame duck now.”

Mr McDonnell reiterated Mr Corbyn's claim that there would be “no deals” – saying Labour would instead put forward a Queen’s Speech and urge the SNP and minor parties to back it.

He added that Labour would not attempt to delay the Brexit talks, he said, which the EU hopes to start within two weeks.

Despite Mr Corbyn and Mr McDonnell's claims, the Conservatives, as the existing government, will have the first opportunity to win the confidence of the House of Commons.

And the numbers are in the Tories’ favour. With around 318 seats, Ms May – unless she resigns – could expect to have a Commons majority with the support of 10 Democratic Unionist MPs.