Labour have claimed their first gained seat of the election night so far, winning back Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the SNP.

Ged Killen took the seat with 19,101 votes, just 265 ahead of the SNP's incumbent Margaret Ferrier.

Ms Ferrier's majority of almost 10,000 collapsed as her vote fell by 15.5 per cent and the Conservative vote increased 12 per cent.

But with Labour's vote share up 2.3 per cent, it was enough for the party to take back the seat.

In 2010, Labour won Rutherglen with a majority of more than 21,000. It's loss in 2015 came as Labour collapsed to the SNP across Scotland.