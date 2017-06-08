Voting has closed and counting is under way in the 2017 UK general election. Here, you can found out how your constituency voted using The Independent's simple and easy-to-use tool.

Start typing the name of your chosen seat into the search box and select the constituency you want from the list of options.

The tool will then display a list of the candidates in your seat. Search before the local result is declared and it will show 2015's result, for reference. Once the result is in, it will be updated right here.

Follow our election live blog here

Theresa May arrives to cast her ballot at a polling station in Maidenhead, England (AP)

Jeremy Corbyn after casting his vote in the General Election at a polling station in Pakeman school in Islington , north London (PA)

While the overall result of the election may be apparent by Friday morning, the last local results are usually not declared until midday. Issues with counts such as power cuts, storms or lost ballot boxes can delay some seats further still.

For a full breakdown of the seats to look out for as the night unfolds, click here.