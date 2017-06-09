It has been a bad night for Theresa May, as she gave up a Conservative majority to call an election and faced the prospect of coming out of it with a hung parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn and senior Labour figures have called for the Prime Minister to resign as a result of the election, with exit polls predicting that Labour will make big gains and Conservatives will lose around a dozen seats.

Ms May won her Maidenhead seat with a big majority over nearest challengers Labour, but there were only muted celebrations in her camp.

Asked if she would resign by Sky News' Kay Burley as she arrived, Ms May refused to respond.

And once the result was declared, she said it was too early to draw conclusions as "votes are still being counted".

Alluding to what will happen next, however, she suggested she would not be going anywhere. "At this time the country needs a period of stability. If it is correct that we have won the most seats and the most votes, then that is what we will provide."