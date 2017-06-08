Qatar crisis: ‘We are not ready to surrender’ Doha says defiantly, as UN offers mediation help

The foreign minister of tiny embattled Qatar has reiterated the country will not compromise its independence even if it would mean an end to the growing diplomatic spat which has seen it become increasingly isolated by other Arab nations.

"We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha on Thursday.

The dispute between Qatar and its neighbours is “threatening the stability of the entire region,” Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman continued, adding that Qatar was still looking for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Qatar over terror links

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties and suspended air and sea links with the kingdom on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism and controversial political groups. The decision has since been adopted by several other Muslim nations.

Qatar vehemently denies the allegations.

On Wednesday Saudi Arabia issued Qatar with a list of 10 demands it must meet, including curbs on the freedom of state-funded broadcaster al-Jazeera, which its Gulf neighbours have accused of slander and ‘fake news’, orders to stop “interfering” in foreign countries’ affairs and to cease any funding or support for terrorist organisations.

Kuwaiti mediators have flown between Riyadh, Dubai and Doha since the spat erupted on Monday, but the tentative attempts at dialogue so far seem to have faltered.

1/10 In October 2014, three lawyers, Dr Abdulrahman al-Subaihi, Bander al-Nogaithan and Abdulrahman al-Rumaih , were sentenced to up to eight years in prison for using Twitter to criticize the Ministry of Justice. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 In March 2015, Yemen’s Sunni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was forced into exile after a Shia-led insurgency. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition has responded with air strikes in order to reinstate Mr Hadi. It has since been accused of committing war crimes in the country. Getty Images

3/10 Women who supported the Women2Drive campaign, launched in 2011 to challenge the ban on women driving vehicles, faced harassment and intimidation by the authorities. The government warned that women drivers would face arrest. Getty Images

4/10 Members of the Kingdom’s Shia minority, most of whom live in the oil-rich Eastern Province, continue to face discrimination that limits their access to government services and employment. Activists have received death sentences or long prison terms for their alleged participation in protests in 2011 and 2012. Getty Images

5/10 All public gatherings are prohibited under an order issued by the Interior Ministry in 2011. Those defy the ban face arrest, prosecution and imprisonment on charges such as “inciting people against the authorities”. Getty Images

6/10 In March 2014, the Interior Ministry stated that authorities had deported over 370,000 foreign migrants and that 18,000 others were in detention. Thousands of workers were returned to Somalia and other states where they were at risk of human rights abuses, with large numbers also returned to Yemen, in order to open more jobs to Saudi Arabians. Many migrants reported that prior to their deportation they had been packed into overcrowded makeshift detention facilities where they received little food and water and were abused by guards. Getty Images

7/10 The Saudi Arabian authorities continue to deny access to independent human rights organisations like Amnesty International, and they have been known to take punitive action, including through the courts, against activists and family members of victims who contact Amnesty. Getty Images

8/10 Raif Badawi was sentenced to 1000 lashes and 10 years in prison for using his liberal blog to criticise Saudi Arabia’s clerics. He has already received 50 lashes, which have reportedly left him in poor health. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

9/10 Dawood al-Marhoon was arrested aged 17 for participating in an anti-government protest. After refusing to spy on his fellow protestors, he was tortured and forced to sign a blank document that would later contain his ‘confession’. At Dawood’s trial, the prosecution requested death by crucifixion while refusing him a lawyer. Getty Images

10/10 Ali Mohammed al-Nimr was arrested in 2012 aged either 16 or 17 for participating in protests during the Arab spring. His sentence includes beheading and crucifixion. The international community has spoken out against the punishment and has called on Saudi Arabia to stop. He is the nephew of a prominent government dissident. Getty

Both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reportedly spoken with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to urge dialogue.

Russia has also denied it was behind the hacking of Qatar’s state news agency last month. The fabricated comments attributed to Emir al-Thani about Iran and Israel are partly to blame for this week’s stand-off.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres waded into the crisis on Thursday, saying his office was ready to offer diplomatic support to “avoid escalating tensions.”

The crisis could have manifold economic and political effects for the Middle East – as well as alter the course of the region’s many conflicts.

The closure of the tiny energy-rich kingdom’s sea, land and air borders with its neighbours has effectively left Qatar under siege. Panicked citizens have cleared supermarket shelves of produce, the country’s stock market has plummeted, and Qatari nationals living abroad have been given 14 days to leave. Several countries have now recalled their diplomatic envoys from Doha.

Iran has said it is ready to help Qatar with food and other supply shipments if necessary.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s justice ministry warned social media users on Wednesday that any expressions of “sympathy” for Qatar could result in between three to 15 years in prison, as well as hefty fines.

Bahrain has warned its media outlets - already subject to heavy state scrutiny - that any organisation which publishes or circulates “anything that condones or justifies Qatari policies by any means" will be “held responsible”, without elaborating.