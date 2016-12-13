It can often feel like there aren’t enough days in the year, and not enough years in a lifetime, to see the world. But there’s no time like the present to write your New Year bucket list and start booking your time off work. This year, you’ll want to take a weekend break to design-savvy Hamburg, embrace your wild side in Canada’s awe-inspiring national parks and live the good life on the southern Cambodian coast.

Ottawa, Canada: the country celebrates its 150th anniversary this year ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Canada

In 2017, big and beautiful Canada celebrates its 150th birthday, so there’s never been a better time to visit its incredible landscapes, from the sky-scraping Rocky Mountains of British Columbia to its cultural mecca, Montreal, with its buzzing food scene. In celebration of its birthday, all national parks will be free this year, so make a beeline for Banff in Alberta, whose scenery is typified by craggy peaks, glinting glaciers and turquoise lakes as clear as glass. Hiking, horseback riding and the chance to spot moose, grizzly bears and elk make this magical land the nature lover’s dream.

Bamboo Island, Cambodia, the location of a new, luxurious eco-resort ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Cambodian Coast

Tourists have long been flocking to Angkor Wat, Cambodia’s awe-inspiring temple and one of the wonders of the world. But its magnificent, unspoilt coastline has remained untrodden compared to its neighbours, Thailand and Vietnam. This is all set to change this year with a flurry of impressive hotel openings on the "Cambodia Riviera", which will reel in a more discerning, high-end traveller. Six Senses will commandeer Krabey Island in May, comprising 40 sumptuous pool villas, an alfresco waterside cinema and diving and kayaking. In the same month, the Alila group is launching an eco-resort on Koh Russey (aka Bamboo Island), with its own pristine white-sand beach and contemporary villas. These two new offerings join Instagrammers’ favourite Song Saa, giving Cambodia a new edge in the exotic honeymoon market.

Kingswear in Devon: the county looks set to overtake Cornwall as the West Country's go-to staycation destination ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Devon

Holidays in 2017 will also come a little closer to home as the result of the EU referendum encourages Brits to take staycations. Devon looks set to take over from Cornwall as the West Country favourite as a slew of new stays put it on the luxury weekend map. The food-centric Pig opened in the Otter Valley near Honiton last year, luxury lettings Beachspoke has a heavenly barn bolthole for two nearby, and a short drive away is the Jurassic Coast. Opening in spring is Lympstone Manor, a Grade II-listed Georgian manor house overlooking the Exe estuary. The slick, contemporary country house hotel will have its own vineyard and Michelin-starred chef Michael Caines in charge. Devon just upped its game.

Hamburg is fast becoming a rival to Berlin on Germany's list of cool holiday places ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Hamburg

Forget Berlin, Hamburg is Germany’s coolest city break destination with plenty for design lovers to sink their teeth into. Design Hotels has a new opening for February 2017 from the FG Stijl agency: the Sir Nikolai. The 94-room hotel will open in an old mercantile mansion on the Nikolaifleet canal in Hamburg’s old town. It has a subterranean spa with a swimming pool that appears to bleed into the canal and Izakaya, which will serve Nikkei cuisine. Its architectural landscape is being shaken up by the hotly anticipated completion of the Elbphilarmonie concert hall, which is built on top of a brick warehouse with sweeping views and joins Zaha Hadid’s River Promenade on the banks of the Elbe river. The hippest quarter to café- and bar-hop your way around is on-the-up Wilhelmsburg, which is Hamburg’s equivalent of the East End.

The Chilean capital, Santiago, which will profit from a new, direct BA service ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Chile

BA’s new direct flight from London to Santiago is making the isolated beauty of Chile more accessible for 2017. Chile’s landscapes are extreme – think the harsh Atacama Desert and the glaciers of Patagonia – but its middle region is just as mesmerising and worth a visit. Known as the Chilean Lake District, it’s packed with lush farmland, dense forest, snowcapped volcanoes and deep lakes, waterfalls and thermal springs. Active adventures aside, wine lovers will be kept busy in Chile – head to the Casablanca Valley an hour west of Santiago for whites like Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay.

The Finnish capital Helsinki, the perfect place to celebrate the country's centenary of independence this year ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Finland

In 2017, you’ll find that there’s more to Finland than Lapland, husky rides and the Northern Lights. It has just as much pulling power as its Nordic neighbours, Sweden and Denmark, thanks to its natural beauty – it’s almost entirely carpeted in stunning lakes and wild forests – its thriving food scene, sauna culture and its design hub, Helsinki. In the city, stylish travellers should check into Hotel St George – sister of the fashionable Lilla Roberts – which opens next summer. Finland is celebrating its centenary of independence in December, so there will be endless parties and festivals throughout the year.

Jarash in Jordan; the country will come back into tourists' focus after a few troubled years ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Jordan

It was one of the shoot locations for the new Star Wars film Rogue One – doubling as Jehda – so expect Jordan, which has suffered a decline in tourism since the trouble in neighbouring Syria, to come back into focus. One of the biggest draws will be the opening up of the new Jordan Trail, a 600km route crossing the entire country that takes in jaw-dropping landscapes, from the colourful corals of the Red Sea to the rugged cliffs of the Jordan Rift Valley via the pink sandstone of Petra, one of the New 7 Wonders of the World. The trail takes around 40 days to hike - visit in spring if you’re planning to camp.

Seoul, a city of two halves, the old city the perfect counterpoint to the zeitgeist-nailing new city ( Getty Images/ iStockphoto )

Seoul

Anyone looking for a culture shock of the greatest kind should book a ticket to Seoul, a vast city that’s pushing the boundaries on all fronts: food, fashion and architecture. It’s a city of two halves, with the old side’s palaces, markets and government buildings the perfectly counterpoint to the skyscrapers, zeitgeist-nailing restaurants and streets filled with fashion bloggers of the new side. "Hello, have you eaten?" is a natural way to greet each other in Korea, so expect to eat, eat, eat – the street food scene is especially mind-blowing. Move over, Tokyo.