Thousands of flood threatened people were able return home after a feared storm surge failed to deliver the chaos that had expected.

The Environment Agency (EA) had issued 17 severe warnings - which warn of danger to life - with those in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex told they were most at risk.

But with no signs of flooding the remaining residents in a rest centre in Jaywick, Essex, were told they could return to their homes.

Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne defended the warnings to residents, saying they were grounded in science and advice from the Environment Agency (EA) and the Met Office.

"We prepare for the worst case scenario and we would be happy to take the same decision again should we be faced with the same advice as we have had over the last 36 hours," he added.

EA manager Claire Beecroft warned walkers to be wary on coastal paths and promenades with the "unsettled" weather continuing on Saturday.

In addition, the Met Office has issued a severe yellow weather warning for ice across much of the country meaning motorists especially, should “be aware” of ice on the roads.

It also predicted “another cold day in store” for Saturday while milder weather is forecast for the start of next week.