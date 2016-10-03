24 eminent photographers tackle the subject 'erect penis with hand and condom' to promote safe sex

The old adage that sex sells works if money is your currency, but also if it’s social change.

In the face of sharply rising HIV/Aids infections in Germany, creative husband and wife duo Michael Schirner and Kexin Zang have gone route one with the project 'Artists for Safe Sex’.

It sees 24 prominent photographers simply given the brief: ‘erect penis with hand and condom’ and instructed to interpret it as they please.

A new photograph is being published every Saturday from 25 June to 31 December, with 12 having been launched at the time of writing (below). They range from naturalistic portraits by Matt Lambert and Philippe Gerlach to more silly, surreal ones like Esther Haase’s.

1/12 'Lollipop' by Armin Morbach

2/12 'For Large and Small' by Anatol Kotte

3/12 'Bon appetit' by Ralph Mecke

4/12 'Speed Up' by Philipp Rathmer

5/12 'Do it' by Joachim Baldauf

6/12 'Show Me Your Genital' by Esther Haase

7/12 'Red Nose Day' by Ren Hang

8/12 'Pulling you over what' by Billy & Hells

9/12 'Sooner of later' by Ali Kepenek

10/12 'A Girls Best Friend' by Dorothea cloth

11/12 'All You Need' by Philippe Gerlach

12/12 'Colby comes' by Matt Lambert

Lambert believes that the sense of ‘shock’ associated with seeing an erect penis feeds into the debate about why people don’t talk more about safe sex.

“It’s absurd how a hard cock is still a taboo for some people and it’s funny how many conversations I’ve had with magazine editors about the 45 degree ‘rule’,” Lambert told Dazed and Confused.

“It’s this uneasiness that some people have to talk about their desire, sexuality and even an erection which can also lead to not wanting to talk about sexual practices.

“How can you talk about safe sex, when you don’t know how to talk about sex? France has been doing some great advertising over the years that celebrates sex and dicks whilst at the same time advocating for safe sex.”



You can find more information on the project here.