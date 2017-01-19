Eight years ago, artist Shepard Fairey created the iconic red and blue Barack Obama "Hope" poster that helped define that election.

Now, Fairey and his team are making new poignant political statements through the campaign "We the People,” named after the first three words in the preamble to the Constitution.

Non-profit Amplifier Foundation commissioned three works by the artist, all featuring women of different ethnicities. The organisers hope the posters will help fight "hate, fear and open racism."

Posters designed by Ernesto Yerena and Jessica Sabogal were also commissioned, with Fairey explaining on his website how the prints honour the Woman’s March taking place on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

“If you plan on marching this Saturday in Downtown, Los Angeles, carry these signs high with pride,” the artist wrote on the website.

1/5 'We The People Are Greater Than Fear' by Shepard Fairey

2/5 'We The People' by Ernesto Yerena

3/5 'We The People Protect Each Other' by Shepard Fairey

4/5 'We The People Defend Dignity' by Shepard Fairey

5/5 'We The People' by Jessica Sabogal

The “We The People” project began as a Kickstarter hoping to raise $60,000 to spread the posters throughout the US - they’ve since raised $1,365,005.

“Much of Washington will be locked down on Inauguration Day, and in some areas, there will be severe restrictions on signs and banners,” the Amplifier Foundation wrote on their Kickstarter page. “But we've figured out a hack. It's called the newspaper!

“On January 20th, if this campaign succeeds, we're going to take out full-page ads in the Washington Post with these images, so that people across the capital and across the country will be able to carry them into the streets, hang them in windows, or paste them on walls.”