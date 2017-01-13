There's no force quite as unstoppable as Cate Blanchett.

From her Oscar-winning turn in Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine to a jaunt as Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes' I'm Not There; Blanchett remains eminently watchable. And probably one of few performers you could watch 13 different performances from in one film without even blinking an eye.

Blanchett does exactly so in Julian Rosefeldt's Manifesto, a linear cut of his multi-screen film installation from 2015, set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Each character spouts dialogue which is taken directly some from the art world's most famous manifestos, exploring and contrasting each idea in one space; as Blanchett plays wildly different characters, from a homeless person, a schoolteacher, a TV newscaster, and a grunge-style punk.

The piece was originally commissioned by the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, before its success saw subsequent runs in both Berlin and New York over the course of 2016.

Yahoo! Movies debuted the first trailer for the linear cut of the film, which you can watch below.



Manifesto premieres at the Sundance Film Festival, which runs 19-29 January.