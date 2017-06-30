A deep teal is the world's favourite colour, according to survey

A global survey supported by Hull City of Culture 2017 has found the hue that humans most prefer.

The World's Favourite Colour, conducted by paper makers G . F Smith with help from design agency Made Thought, received 30,000 submissions from over 100 countries via online poll since it launched in January 2017.

Chosen by popular consensus, the winner was a green picked by fine arts graduate Annie Marrs that has been named Marrs Green after her and will get its own range of paper.





Marrs said the rich teal colour was inspired by the River Tay and the blue, grey and green tones she saw in it.

It has a simultaneous warmth and coolness to it, feeling somehow inviting and absorbing.

Hull is holding a Paper City exhibition as part of its City of Culture 2017 celebrations, which will include a pop-up shop selling items including a Tokyo Bike, Anglepoise lamp, furniture, clothing and stationery in Marrs Green.

(via G . F Smith/It's Nice That)