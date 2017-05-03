The Turner Prize's decision to lift the under-50 age limit has had a surprisingly large effect on this year's shortlist.

Both Lubaina Himid, 62, and Hurvin Anderson, 52, feature when they previously would have been ineligible for the award, with all this year's nominees aged over 40. It's a significant move for the Turner Prize, which has acquired a reputation in the past for being the preserve of the Young British Artist.

Himid's paintings, drawings, and installations make reference to the African diaspora and the slave industry, while Anderson's work explores ideas of identity, as inspired by his Jamaican immigrant parents, often in depictions of Afro-Caribbean barbershops.

Also shortlisted are Rosalind Nashashibi, 43, who is a film artist and painter known for her 2015 piece entitled 'Electrical Gaza', and Andrea Buttner, 45, who works across a range of mediums including painting and woodcuts, often dealing with themes of religion and botany.

"The Turner Prize has always championed emerging artists - it has never been a prize for long service but for a memorable presentation of work in that year," said Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chairman of the jury.

"Now that its reputation is so firmly established, we want to acknowledge the fact that artists can experience a breakthrough in their work at any age."

An exhibition of the shortlisted artists' work will be held at the Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, as part of its UK City of Culture celebrations, running from 26 September to 7 January, 2018.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Hull on 5 December.