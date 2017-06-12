This is the first UK retrospective of Fahrelnissa Zeid, one of a series of Tate exhibitions exploring overlooked or forgotten artists, many of them women part of an admirable incentive to look outside the usual European –American art historical cannon started with the Lebanese painter Saloua Raouda Choucair and the Sudanese artist Ibrahim El Salahi.

Zeid, born in Istanbul, Turkey in 1901 had a brutal start to her life when aged 12 her older brother was convicted of murdering her father. She attended the art academy there as one of their first female students. There were living models there so it was not a seemly place for young ladies. She continued her studies in Paris in the late 1920s. In 1945 Zeid and her second husband Prince Zeid Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Royal family, was posted to London as the Iraqi Ambassador. The couple split their time between London, Paris and Ischia where they maintained residences. Zeid’s work was well received by critics and gallerists. She exhibited in the ICA in London and in the prestigious Katia Granoff Gallery in Paris.

She was a woman who never stopped making art during her long and eventful life. From her first competent watercolor portrait of her grandmother aged 14, to her self assured Self Portrait in 1944 to her late portrait Someone from the Past 1980 she continued to fill sketch books, (some shown here) with drawings and motifs. In the late 1940s and into the early 1950s she concentrated on the dazzling large swirling abstract works for which she is best known. The titles Fight against abstraction, 1947 and My Hell, 1951 reflect her artistic struggles engaging both with the sheer scale of the works and her inner artistic battle between figuration and abstraction. In My Hell there are references to stained glass windows, grated windows, Byzantium mosaics and the overall patterning of Persian rugs. They are seemingly at war with her observation of the truncated figures often reduced to limbs or faces of Fight into Abstraction that are coupled with a clarity of transparent colour. Both the figurative and abstract works show Zeid’s pure delight with the engagement with paint.

Fahrelnissa Zeid (1901–1991) 'Fight against Abstraction',1947 (© Raad Zeid Al-Hussein © Istanbul Museum of Modern Art)

Zeid with her privileged financial position had travelled in airplanes and recalls the aerial view from the plane as influencing her increasing interest of abstraction. Nature too appealed to her as a subjects with a group of watery works painted while they were at their holiday villa in Ischia attest. Fortunately Zeid and her husband where there in 1958 when there was a military coup de tat in Iraq and the whole rest of the royal family was assassinated. The couple were given 24 hours to leave the embassy. Her days of social political entertaining were over. Perhaps this was a salvation for her large works that often served as red carpets rolled out for guests arriving at her opulent parties.

For the first time, Zeid now without servants, had to learn to cook and in a charming small film she recalls how the family has reduced the turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner to a bare skeleton and she was about to throw it away when she realized how sculptural it was and painted it with strong calligraphic forms mounted it on a motor that spun it slowly and her first untitled sculpture using bones that she was later to label paléokrystalos was born.

Fahrelnissa Zeid (1901–1991) 'Third Class Passengers', 1943 (© Raad Zeid Al-Hussein © Istanbul Museum of Modern Art)

After her husbands death in 1970 she became increasingly isolated in Paris and eventually in 1975 she moved back to Amman in Jordon where her youngest son lived creating an opulent apartment to entertain in and an art school to support young women artists. She returned to portraiture often with the large exaggerated eyes one associated with Byzantium works. She died in 1991, aged 89.

While Zeid may be best known for her sparkling large abstracts of the early 1950s and her portraits, my favorites are her works of the early 1940s. Three Ways of Living (War), an amazing painting of 1943 lays down in immaculate patterning and design the dangers of war with its incoming right hand parade of destructive war planes not yet impacting on the central sunlit picnics and joys of everyday life-its pleasures terminating in the cold and empty monumental cemetery on the left. Throughout her peripatetic life, Zeid drew and observed both western and eastern art. Zeid had processed and learned from the rich opulent fabrics of western artists like Matisse, the landscapes of Cezanne and the subjects of Pieter Bruegel the Elder as well as observing the tiles, mosaics and Bedouin yogurt sellers through the grates of her own city. The result a rich and rewarding exhibition that should reintroduce Zeid to a new generation of museum goers.