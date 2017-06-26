A judge in Madrid has ordered the exhumation of the remains of artist Salvador Dalí for a paternity suit.

A Spanish woman, Maria Pilar Abel Martínez, 61, has claimed that the prominent surrealist is her father and that he had an affair with a maid in 1955.

It was ruled that since there are no biological remains or personal objects of the artist that could be used in a paternity test, Dalí's body will be exhumed in order to acquire the necessary samples.

The artist originally died in Spain in 1989, aged 85. He is buried in his home town of Figueres in the north-eastern Catalonia region of Spain.

Abel, a tarot card reader born in Girona, first made the claim back in 2015. She states that her mother had worked for a family that spent time in the town of Cadaqués, next door to where the artist also owned a home, reports Spanish newspaper El País.

Dalí was married to Gala, a muse to many writers and artists of her generation, until her death in 1982. The couple had no children.