​Initially dubbed the “paper architect”, Dame Zaha Hadid’s plans were once perceived to be unbuildable. For years her designs struggled to move beyond the sketch phrase and be transformed into bricks and mortar.

Nevertheless, this did not last long. Thanks to her unshakeable determination and fierce dynamism, the Iraqi-born British architect became known as the architect who succeeded in building the unbuildable.

Today Dame Zaha’s ongoing legacy which is imprinted in buildings around the world is being honoured with a Google Doodle. The tech giant chose 30 May because on this day in 2004 she became the first woman to win the coveted Pritzker Architecture Prize.

(Google Doodle)

Dame Zaha, who was widely seen as the greatest female architect of contemporary times, reshaped architecture for the modern epoch. The esteemed but divisive artist, who died of a heart attack at the age of 65 last spring, was known for designs such as the London Olympic Aquatic Centre and the Guangzhou Opera House.

Her plentiful buildings were commissioned by countries across the world including America, China and Switzerland and include the London Olympics, Glasgow’s Riverside Museum, the Cardiff Bay Opera House and the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Dubbed a diva, the caffeine-loving, chain-smoking “Queen of the Curve” who won the Stirling Prize twice, was also famed for her larger than life personality.

Speaking about her tremendous acclaim in receiving the Gold Medal back in 2015, the artist, architect and designer said she still did not feel like she belonged to the establishment.

Nevertheless, she did admit: “I suppose I must be part of the establishment now. I’ve always been independent and because I’m ‘flamboyant’ I’ve always been seen as difficult. As a woman in architecture, you’re always an outsider. It’s OK, I like being on the edge.”

This brings us to the question of how Dame Hadid revolutionised modern architecture itself and the role of women within it.

Dame Hadid was renowned for her disregard for dull functionality and penchant for experimentation. The architect would not compromise her concepts or designs for practical constraints or technology. Instead, her swooping, curved, futuristic buildings tended to be structurally intricate.

Google Doodles







52 show all Google Doodles





































































































1/52 Zaha Hadid Google celebrates the acclaimed architect for becoming the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize on this day in 2004 Google Doodle

2/52 Richard Oakes Google Doodle celebrating Richard Oakes' 75 birthday Google

3/52 Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism Google

4/52 Ferdinand Monoyer The famous French ophthalmologist, who invented the eye test, would have celebrated his 181st birthday today Google

5/52 Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary Google

6/52 Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google

7/52 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google

8/52 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google

9/52 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google

10/52 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google

11/52 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google

12/52 Abdul Sattar Edhi Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017 Google

13/52 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system Google

14/52 Bessie Coleman Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday Google

15/52 Caroling Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling Google

16/52 Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko Google

17/52 Walter Cronkite Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday

18/52 Ladislao José Biro Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday

19/52 Google Google celebrates its 18th birthday

20/52 The history of tea in Britain Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

21/52 Autumnal equinox 2016 Google marks the start of fall

22/52 Paralympics 2016 Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016

23/52 Nettie Stevens Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday

24/52 Father's Day 2016 Google celebrates Father's Day

25/52 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday

26/52 Earth Day 2016 Google celebrates Earth Day

27/52 Ravi Shankar Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday

28/52 Olympic Games in 1896 Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896

29/52 World Twenty20 final Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle Google

30/52 William Morris Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs Google

31/52 St Patrick's Day 2016 Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March

32/52 Caroline Herschel Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday Google

33/52 Clara Rockmore Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday

34/52 International Women's Day 2016 #OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March

35/52 St David's Day 2016 Google marks St David's Day Google

36/52 Leap Year 2016 Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2 Google

37/52 Lantern Festival 2016 Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival Google

38/52 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday

39/52 Valentine's Day 2016 Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle

40/52 Dmitri Mendeleev Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday

41/52 "The televisor" demonstartion Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public

42/52 Professor Scoville Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

43/52 Sophie Taeuber-Arp Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday

44/52 Charles Perrault Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday

45/52 Mountain of Butterflies discovery Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies

46/52 Winter Solstice 2015 Google celebrate the Winter Solstice

47/52 St Andrew's Day 2015 Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster

48/52 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy' Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

49/52 George Boole Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday

50/52 Halloween 2015 Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"

51/52 Prague Astronomical Clock Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world

52/52 Autumnal Equinox 2015 Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September

But she not just did away with boundaries, her flamboyant buildings arguably helped to popularise and thus glamorous architecture so it was something for onlookers to enjoy rather than merely utilise.

Dame Hadid also massively changed the industry for fellow architects. She gave them a role model and someone to inspire towards.

As Despina Stratigakos, Associate Professor and Interim Chair of Architecture at the State University of New York and author of Where Are The Women Architects?, explains so lucidly in a piece for The Conversation in the wake of her death.

“With Hadid’s passing, we have lost a role model in a field that has few others,” she says. “That is not to say that there are not a great many accomplished and inspiring women in architecture. But none have achieved Hadid’s prominence – as, indeed, have few male architects.”

“Against all odds and a great deal of prejudice, she broke one glass ceiling after another, no mean feat when that glass was as hard and thick as concrete.”

In recent years, she became increasingly vocal about the professional challenges she was forced to deal with as a woman.

Interestingly, in 2013 she told Business Insider she has faced "more misogynist behaviour" in London than anywhere else in Europe and that the state of play was not improving for women in architecture.

“I am non-European, I don’t do conventional work and I am a woman,” she once told an interviewer. “On the one hand all of these things together make it easier - but on the other hand it is very difficult.”

But Dame Hadid was not just a woman in an industry dominated by men, she was also a person of colour in a predominantly white field.

It’s worth noting that as celebrated as Dame Hadid was, she was not free of controversies. She received great criticism from human rights campaigners when her $250 million cultural centre in Baku, Azerbaijan, forced families to be evicted from the site, and for a number of her other projects.

Nevertheless, however you feel about Dame Hadid, it cannot ever be denied that she was a force to be reckoned and a tremendous pioneer in the architectural world. In the words of her mentor Rem Koolhaas she is "a planet in her own inimitable orbit".