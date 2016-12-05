Bob Dylan has written a Nobel Prize acceptance speech but he won’t read it

Bob Dylan has been so noncommittal/flaky with regards to his Nobel Prize for Literature he’d make a millennial proud, and the saga continues today.

Instead of embracing the award like most do, or abstaining from it completely like a couple of winners have, he’s sort of been drifting somewhere in the middle.

The Swedish Academy couldn’t get hold of the singer after the announcement, which it initially said it was fine with, though one member described his silence as “impolite and arrogant”.

We later heard about The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood telling Dylan: “It’s really good about your Nobel prize,” to which he apparently responded: “You think so? It’s good, huh?”

Dylan went on to miss President Obama’s meeting with Nobel Prize winners at the White House, and now it has been confirmed he will miss the official Nobel banquet in Stockholm on 10 December due to unspecified “other commitments”.

Bob Dylan (#NobelPrize in Literature 2016) has provided a speech which will be read at the Nobel banquet in Stockholm December 10. — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 5, 2016

He’s a written a speech for it though, he just won’t be there to read it.

He might not physically be at the ceremony, but his music will be, with ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ set to be sung by none other than Patti Smith.

