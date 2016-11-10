  1. Culture
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin on Donald Trump victory: 'Winter is coming. I told you so'

'America has spoken. I really thought we were better than this'

george-rr-martin2.jpg
George RR Martin Getty Images

Game of Thrones has constantly shocked viewers with gruesome story lines including multiple major character deaths and unfavourable outcomes from fights (Viper vs The Mountain, anyone?).

The controversial presidential election, which saw Hilary Clinton battle with Donald Trump for the White House, drew numerous comparisons to the HBO thanks to the two worst candidates in US election history. 

Following the announcement of Trump’s victory, author George RR Martin wrote a blog post, titled ‘President Pussygrabber’, detailing his dismay at the result, finishing off his statement with an infamous quote from his A Song of Ice and Fire series: “Winter is coming. I told you so.”

George RR Martin on Donald Trump victory

There are really no words for how I feel this morning.

America has spoken. I really thought we were better than this. Guess not. 

Trump was the least qualified candidate ever nominated by a major party for the presidency. Come January, he will become the worst president in American history, and a dangerously unstable player on the world stage. 

And the decimated Democrats, a minority in both House and Senate, do not have the power to hinder him.

Over the next four years, our problems are going to get much, much worse. 

Winter is coming. I told you so.

Meanwhile, as the world continues to spin, Game of Thrones spoilers have been hitting the internet with increasing frequency.

