George RR Martin reveals new details regarding Game of Thrones short story The Sons of the Dragon

A prequel to A Game of Thrones

George RR Martin has decidedly remained quiet about the upcoming instalment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter.

Thankfully, to tide fans over until the novel finally reaches bookshops, the author has decided to release another Game of Thrones spin-off, titled The Sons of the Dragon.

As previously reported, the short story will be part Gardner Dozois’s collection Book of Swords, along with fifteen other shorts by the likes of Matthew Hughes, K.J. Parker, Scott Lynch, Robin Hobb, Garth Nix, C.J. Cherryh, Elizabeth Bear, Ellen Kushner, Ken Liu, Danial Abraham, Cecelia Holland and Peter S. Beagle. 

Writing on blog, No A Blog, Martin revealed the story will focus on “the reigns of the second and third Targaryen kings, Aenys I and Maegor the Cruel, along with their mothers, wives, sisters, children, friends, enemies, and rivals.”

Both kings reigned around 250 years before A Game of Thrones takes place, the story of which features their ancestor Daenerys Targaryen.

Martin hinted at a release date for The Winds of Winter, saying “I think it will be out this year. But hey, I thought the same thing last year.” 

Meanwhile, HBO recently released the first footage from season seven of Game of Thrones, starring Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and The Girl Who Previously Had No Name, Arya. Book of Swords will reach bookshops this October.

