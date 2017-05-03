Harry Potter author JK Rowling has apologised for killing the character Professor Severus Snape in her beloved book series.

The author made the apology on the anniversary of the fictional Battle of Hogwarts (2 May) which saw the death of several main characters including Remus Lupin and Bellatrix Lestrange.

Rowling posted the following message on Twitter.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Snape, one of the series' best-loved characters, was a nemesis of Harry's right up until his death when it was revealed he'd been protecting him all along at the behest of

The character was memorably played in the film franchise by Alan Rickman who sadly passed away in January 2016.

JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches







7 show all JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches











1/7 Harry and the Dursleys, by J.K. Rowling

2/7 Quidditch, by JK Rowling

3/7 Peeves, by JK Rowling

4/7 Snape, by JK Rowling

5/7 Outside Privet Drive, by J.K. Rowling

6/7 MIrror of Erised, by J.K. Rowling

7/7 The Weasleys, by J.K. Rowling

This isn't the first time Rowling has reflected upon characters she killed. In 2015, she apologised for the death of Ron Weasley's brother, Fred, while just last year she admitted to crying when she wrote Lupin's exit.