Harry Potter author JK Rowling has apologised for killing the character Professor Severus Snape in her beloved book series.
The author made the apology on the anniversary of the fictional Battle of Hogwarts (2 May) which saw the death of several main characters including Remus Lupin and Bellatrix Lestrange.
Rowling posted the following message on Twitter.
Snape, one of the series' best-loved characters, was a nemesis of Harry's right up until his death when it was revealed he'd been protecting him all along at the behest of
The character was memorably played in the film franchise by Alan Rickman who sadly passed away in January 2016.
This isn't the first time Rowling has reflected upon characters she killed. In 2015, she apologised for the death of Ron Weasley's brother, Fred, while just last year she admitted to crying when she wrote Lupin's exit.
