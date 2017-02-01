Sure, fans can celebrate their love of Harry Potter on any given night of the year, but Thursday, 2 February calls for something special.

It's the night Bloomsbury are holding their annual Harry Potter Book Night, launching a host of literary events across the world, all centered on this year's theme: The Professors of Hogwarts.

Each event will be held using a special kit sent out by the publisher, filled with magical activities and ideas connected to the likes of Gilderoy Lockhart, Severus Snape, or Minerva McGonagall.

Unfortunately, registration for the kits has now closed; Bloomsbury, however, has provided a useful map of all the events globally taking place, from the UK to Malaysia. Events are being held in a vast variety of venues: from bookshops, libraries, to universities.

The site also features an archive of past activities from previous years; packed with games, activities, and facts about the book series.

Alongside Harry Potter Book Night, Bloomsbury is also holding a national schools competition; asking students to invent their own professor, with the chance to win their entire class a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

Harry Potter Book Night takes place 2 February.