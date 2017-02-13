Over the weekend, numerous celebrities shared a clip showing Australian comedian Jim Jefferies lashing out at broadcaster Piers Morgan for refusing to call President Donald Trump's travel ruling a Muslim ban.
Author JK Rowling was one of those people, writing on social media alongside a clip of the incident: “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f**k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined.”
Morgan, of course, was not best pleased by Rowling’s message, deciding to explain how he’s never read a word of her globally-successful book series, Harry Potter.
JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches
A battle of Tweets ensued, Rowling ending affairs with a brutal take-down of the Daily Mail columnist. However, the Internet has not forgotten the feud, one bookshop deciding it’s about time Morgan read the Harry Potter series.
North London’s Big Green Bookshop has started Tweeting Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone word-by-word at Pierse Morgan. As of writing, they are currently 208 Tweets out of 32,567 down.
Meanwhile, Rowling spent the evening at the BAFTAs, enjoying the company of Fantastic Beasts’ actor Eddie Redmayne and La La Land’s Emma Stone. Fantastic Beasts managed to beat Doctor Strange, Nocturnal Animals and others to take home the award for Production Design. Read the full list of winners here.
