Over the weekend, numerous celebrities shared a clip showing Australian comedian Jim Jefferies lashing out at broadcaster Piers Morgan for refusing to call President Donald Trump's travel ruling a Muslim ban.

Author JK Rowling was one of those people, writing on social media alongside a clip of the incident: “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f**k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined.”

Morgan, of course, was not best pleased by Rowling’s message, deciding to explain how he’s never read a word of her globally-successful book series, Harry Potter.

JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches







7 show all JK Rowling's hidden Harry Potter sketches











1/7 Harry and the Dursleys, by J.K. Rowling

2/7 Quidditch, by JK Rowling

3/7 Peeves, by JK Rowling

4/7 Snape, by JK Rowling

5/7 Outside Privet Drive, by J.K. Rowling

6/7 MIrror of Erised, by J.K. Rowling

7/7 The Weasleys, by J.K. Rowling

A battle of Tweets ensued, Rowling ending affairs with a brutal take-down of the Daily Mail columnist. However, the Internet has not forgotten the feud, one bookshop deciding it’s about time Morgan read the Harry Potter series.

North London’s Big Green Bookshop has started Tweeting Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone word-by-word at Pierse Morgan. As of writing, they are currently 208 Tweets out of 32,567 down.

.@piersmorgan Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say

that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) 11 February 2017 .@piersmorgan They were the last people you'd expect to be involved in anything strange or mysterious..2/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) 11 February 2017 .@piersmorgan Come to think

of it, he wasn't even sure his nephew was called Harry. He'd never even seen the boy. 62/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) 12 February 2017 .@piersmorgan - I saw him kicking his mother all the way up the street, screaming for sweets. Harry Potter come and live here!"

208/32567 — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) 13 February 2017

Meanwhile, Rowling spent the evening at the BAFTAs, enjoying the company of Fantastic Beasts’ actor Eddie Redmayne and La La Land’s Emma Stone. Fantastic Beasts managed to beat Doctor Strange, Nocturnal Animals and others to take home the award for Production Design. Read the full list of winners here.