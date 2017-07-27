When last year’s US election results were announced, the world was left astonished; former Apprentice presenter Donald Trump had beaten Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Since the result, Clinton has stayed away from the spotlight, making occasional social media appearances and being spotted in woods around America.

For the first time, the Democrat will reveal what happened during the turbulent campaign, revealing all the personal details in the tell-all book What Happened.

Publisher Simon & Schuster has already published the introduction, which reads: “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.”

They also released an official synopses, reading: “Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major party in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who broke all the rules,” the publisher describes the book.

“In these pages, she describes what it was like to run against Donald Trump, the mistakes she made, how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss, and how she found the strength to pick herself back up afterwards.”

Clinton has previously published three books, titled Living History, Hard Choices and It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us.

What Happened? will reach US bookstores on the 12 September.