Stephen King mocks James Patterson for writing his own praise

Everyone has their own little manners self-promotion, but James Patterson's seems particularly bold.

Though he may be the world's best-selling author, Patterson recently raised a few eyebrows in the literary world when the promotional material for his latest book, The Black Book, seemed to quote none other than the man himself.

Underneath a giant red headline reading, "Patterson at his best", his quote reads: "I think The Black Book is my best work in 20 years. Better than Along Came a Spider and Kiss the Girls."

It's certainly strange whichever way you frame it, though Patterson has always been open about the fact he employs co-authors on his books, expanding upon a narrative framework provided by Patterson, who then either personally rewrites or provides notes on their drafts.

Still, the author's praise for his own book elicited a fair amount of besument from several prominent authors, including Stephen King, who has in the past labelled Patterson's work as "terrible".

The blurb on James Patterson's latest book is from...James Patterson! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 7, 2017

@StephenKing Wait... you can do that? This changes everything. — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) April 7, 2017

@stephenking



A man who blurbs himself.

Will soon be blind. — Eric Jerome Dickey (@EricJDickey) April 7, 2017

@StephenKing Has he not even tried to disguise his name as Patterson James? — Jason Arnopp (@JasonArnopp) April 7, 2017

Yes, but it is the discerning James Patterson. https://t.co/SCDjWsMRd4 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 7, 2017

@StephenKing To be fair, the guy DOES give good blurb. — Taylor Elmore (@TaylorElmost) April 7, 2017

There's certainly one takeaway to be had here: don't let Hollywood find out about any of this.