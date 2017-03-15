Author and active Tweeter JK Rowling has a new Cormoran Strike novel coming, fans having already guessed the title.

Posting on the social media platform, Rowling hinted at the upcoming novel’s title - written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

She Tweeted it would be _ _ _ H _ _ / _ H _ _ _, promising that, if anyone guessed correctly, she would reveal the name.

Guesses included Eighth Child, Tether Chins, Python Shame, Eighty Shoes, Kosher Thins, Father Shean, and Father Thyme.

Finally, though, someone managed to get the real title; Twitter user @warpathed with the title Lethal White. After revealing the Tweeter would receive a signed copy of the novel when finished, Rowling added: “Well, that was fun. Back to chapter 23.”

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner. https://t.co/2aOXDYi6qA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 14 March 2017 .@warpathed DM me your address and I'll make sure you get a signed copy when I finally finish it! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 14 March 2017 Well, that was fun. Back to chapter 23. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 14 March 2017

There have been three Cormoran Strike crime novels in the past: The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, and Career of Evil. They each follow the titular private investigator’s adventures.

