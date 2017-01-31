Outside of penning/establishing about the most successful fantasy series/franchise of all time, J.K. Rowling has carved out a successful career as a political Twitter pundit and general troll destroyer nonpareil.

She’s brilliant at exposing people’s hypocrisies in a single tweet, and today she took aim at someone unhappy with her thoughts on Trump’s travel ban.

Rowling had dug out a tweet from 2015 in which vice president Mike Pence said “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional,” adding as a caption in light of recent events: “’For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?' Matthew 16:26”.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

A reader took exception to this, tweeting at her: “Glad I caught this article on Yahoo. I will now burn your books and movies too.”

Rowling replied, in a sensational double burn: “Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter.”

The repost clearly landed, as the original tweet appears to have been deleted.

Rowling has been vocal in her opposition of Trump’s executive order. Reposing to a tweet about Green card holders being handcuffed and asked their views on Trump, she said: “When I worked for Amnesty International in the 80s, these were the kind of stories told by political prisoners in dictatorships.”