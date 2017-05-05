J.K. Rowling is a prolific Twitter user known for her pithy takedowns and committed opinions, but fellow author Joanna Trollope fears she uses social media a little too much.

‘I don’t do anything on social media, deliberately. A lot of authors are quite suited to it, but I’m not," she told MailOnline.

"Some writers like J. K. Rowling have this insatiable need and desire to be out there all the time, and that’s entirely driven by their ego," she continued, singling the Harry Potter author out.

"My view is that I’m saying everything I need to say in my books.

"Creating this mass following and tweeting several times a day is like wanting to be Cheryl Cole or Kim Kardashian."

Trollope's criticisms are unlikely to go unanswered, as Rowling has a history of firing back in front of her 10.3 million Twitter followers.