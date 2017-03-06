Jo Cox's husband has written a memoir during sleepless nights following her death

Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, has announced he will be releasing a memoir celebrating her life, set to be published on the eve of the first anniversary of her death.

The Guardian reports Cox wrote the book during the sleepless nights he suffered since his wife's passing; stating, "Since June my life had been more hectic than ever before. A combination of suddenly being a single parent, responding to the public interest and trying to keep working on the causes I have always cared about."

"I wanted to write about Jo," he added. "But felt doing so was probably impossible because of all the pressures on my time. What I hadn’t factored in was lack of sleep. Sleeping used to be one of the things I was best at, but since June that is no longer true. I often wake at 4am or even 3am nowadays and am unable to get back to sleep. So this book is very much the product of sleep deprivation."

Jo Cox: More in Common is set to include extracts from her diaries, alongside tributes and memories from her family, friends, and colleagues; it will cover both her childhood in Yorkshire and her charitable work ahead of her election in May 2015, alongside recollections of her home life, raising two small children in a houseboat moored near the Tower of London.

All royalties for the book will go to the Jo Cox Foundation, which was established in her memory, to continue fighting for the causes she cared deeply for; including the plight of Syrian refugees and issues of social isolation and loneliness in the UK.

Cox stated that the book had become, "part of my grieving process. Coming to terms with what happened but also remembering the adventures and love of life that our relationship was built upon. Jo packed a lifetime of excitement into her 41 years and the book touches on some of the highlights."

Jo Cox's widower Brendan delivers an alternative Christmas message

"When I spoke in court during the trial [of Cox’s killer, Thomas Mair], I told the jury that having heard so much about the manner of Jo’s death I wanted to tell them about her life. The objective of this book is the same. To tell people who didn’t know Jo who she really was. In an era of growing hatred and division, I wanted to tell the story of someone who brought love and empathy to everyone she met."

Jo Cox was the Labour MP for Batley and Spen, murdered by right-wing terrorist Thomas Mair on 16 June last year; Mair was convicted of murder in November and sentenced to life imprisonment.