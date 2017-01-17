Books by US politician and civil rights hero John Lewis have soared to the top of the bestseller list after Donald Trump attempted to discredit him on the eve of Martin Luther King Day.

The Guardian reports that two graphic novels and a memoir by Lewis took the top three spots within hours of Trump tweeting: "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart."

On Monday Lewis's graphic novel March, about the US civil rights movement, had risen from 451st place in the overall bestsellers list to No.1. His memoir Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement shot from 8,699 places to No.2.

Trump was responding to comments Lewis made on NBC News, where he said that he did not regard the President-elect as legitimate and announced that he would not be attending his inauguration.

Lewis, 76, has been a member of Congress since 1987 and is a hugely respected figure in the US, largely due to his role in the civil rights struggle during the 1960s, where he marched with thousands of others in a peaceful protest across the Edmund Pettis Bridge with Martin Luther King in Selma, Alabama, and suffered serious injuries in the bloody conflict that followed.

In the pair of tweets sent on Sunday, Trump accused Lewis of being "all talk, talk, talk - no action or results".

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

Republicans and Democrats were united in their criticism for Trump's reaction.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, who is African-American, said the tweet was "unnecessary... it's unfortunate".

"John Lewis has a walk that very few people in this country - least of all Donald Trump - have ever walked. So you have to respect that and pay attention in a real sense."

Rep Ted Lieu, one of Lewis' Democrat colleagues, said he would also be skipping the inauguration.

"Trump - who lost the popular vote - has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements," he said. "In addition he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.

"For me, the personal decision not to attend the Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I stand with John Lewis."