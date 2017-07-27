The longlist for this year's Man Booker prize has been revealed.

Colson Whitehead could potentially be adding another award to his shelf, thanks to his Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Underground Railroad landing a spot, which follows a female slave escaping from a Georgia cotton plantation.

Also featured is Arundhati Roy, the only author on the list to have already won the UK's most prestigious literary prize, here listed for her novel The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, about a transgender Indian woman; it's her second novel, published twenty years after her debut The God of Small Things.

Zadie Smith is also featured for documenting the relationship between two London girls who meet at a dance class in Swing Time, while Ali Smith was chosen for her post-EU referendum novel Autumn.

You can read the full list below.

4321 by Paul Auster (Faber & Faber)

Days Without End by Sebastian Barry (Faber & Faber)

History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, Orion Books)

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)

Solar Bones by Mike McCormack (Canongate)

Reservoir 13 by Jon McGregor (4th Estate, HarperCollins)

​Elmet by Fiona Mozley (JM Originals, John Murray)

The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders (Bloomsbury)

Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie (Bloomsbury)

Autumn by Ali Smith (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)

Swing Time by Zadie Smith (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead (Fleet, Little, Brown)

The list will be shortened to six nominees, before the announcement of the winner on 17 October.