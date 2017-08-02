What's tougher than being a woman online?

Being a woman online who dares to enter the kind of space some men like to think they outright own; let's say, for example, the world of comics. Yet, kick-ass women across the industry have persevered, made their dreams come true, and produced some incredible work in the process.

Persevered exactly against the kind of gross abuse that befell Marvel Comics Editor Heather Antos, after she posted a simple picture of herself and a few female co-workers enjoying some milkshakes, as a small way to pay tribute to the passing of Marvel comics legend Flo Steinberg.

Apparently, a bunch of women getting milkshakes is evidence of the "feminist SJW agenda" at work - at least, according to some insecure sad sacks on the internet - and Antos found herself barraged by sexist trolls.

When the going gets tough, however, the tough get going. Antos found solidarity not only in the fellow women of Marvel, but creators from across the industry flooded in to show their love and support, and to send a defiant message to anyone who thinks women shouldn't be allowed a place in comics.



#MakeMineMilkshake sprung up as a place for artists to share their support and own renditions of female superheroes enjoying a sweet treat, Gwenpool especially; all culminating in the moment DC crossed the comics battle lines to offer solidarity, as female staffers gathered for a Wonder Woman-inspired photo opp.

As one of my favorite people/editors on this earth I stand with you always @HeatherAntos. #MakeMineMilkshake pic.twitter.com/61Y9poT0Xi — Paulina Ganucheau (@PlinaGanucheau) July 31, 2017

Nice try trolls, but the women of comics are made of steel. They won't be broken.