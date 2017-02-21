After months spent defending him, publisher Simon & Schuster finally aborted its plans to put out former alt-right hero Milo Yiannopoulos’ new book Dangerous yesterday, following the unearthing of controversial comments he previously made about paedophilia.
“They canceled my book,” Yiannopoulos sulked on Facebook, to a host of angry face emoji reactions from his followers.
Publisher Canongate, however, was very upbeat about the news:
It was over the moon, in fact:
After its posts picked up a fair few retweets, even children’s book publishers were joining the fray:
Melville House meanwhile, had a serious point to make, taking issue with Simon & Schuster’s original assertion that it was publishing Dangerous in the name of free speech:
The house's decision has not affected Roxanne Gay's own to not work with S&S:
After the footage of Yiannopoulos discussing the age of consent and his own abuse circulated, the Breitbart senior editor posted that he regretted the “imprecise language” he used, but stood by what he said.
“I'm partly to blame,” he wrote in a statement on Facebook. “My own experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous.
“But I understand that my usual blend of British sarcasm, provocation and gallows humor might have come across as flippancy, a lack of care for other victims or, worse, "advocacy." I deeply regret that. People deal with things from their past in different ways.
“As to some of the specific claims being made, sometimes things tumble out of your mouth on these long, late-night live-streams, when everyone is spit-balling, that are incompletely expressed or not what you intended.
“Nonetheless, I've reviewed the tapes that appeared last night in their proper full context and I don't believe they say what is being reported.”
- More about:
- Milo Yiannopoulos