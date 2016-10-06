How the UK is celebrating National Poetry Day

On Channel 4, poems by young refugees and migrants will air before each programme, taking the place of the normal introductory shorts.

The Prince of Wales has recorded a reading of Seamus Heaney's poem The Shipping Forecast which will be heard on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

The Royal Mail are postmarking items for National Poetry Day, while 40 local BBC radio stations will each broadcast a poem commissioned by a poet from their respected areas.

St Pancras International station will distribute poetry-themed tickets to travellers, who will also be treated to poets performing throughout the day.

PJ Harvey will collaborate with young poetry producers who will be curating readings, films, performances and workshops at the Southbank Centre.

In Wales, four poets are attempting to compose 100 new poems in 24 hours, with their subject matter chosen by the public.