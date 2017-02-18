Neil Gaiman announces Neverwhere sequel titled The Seven Sisters

Neil Gaiman has announced a sequel to his hit novel Neverwhere more than 20 years after its original publication date, which looks set to be titled The Seven Sisters.

Gaiman, whose latest book Norse Mythology is already a bestseller, revealed to an audience at London's Southbank Centre that he is a "solid three chapters' into the novel and confirmed that would be his next book.

The Guardian reports Gaiman told his audience: "When Lenny Henry and I came up with the original idea for Neverwhere almost 25 years ago, what attracted us was the idea that we could talk about the homeless, talk about the dispossessed, talk about the people who fall through the cracks, and do it in a way that was exciting and fun and interesting and also relevant and might change people's heads.

"Neverwhere for me was this glorious vehicle where I could talk about huge serious things and have a ridiculous amount of fun on the way.

"The giant wheel has turned over the last few years and looking around the work I have been doing for UNHCR for refugees, the kind of shape... London is in now, the kind of ways [it] is different to how it was 20 years ago, meant that I decided that it was actually time to do something."

The world's most beautiful libraries







30 show all The world's most beautiful libraries

























































1/30 Royal Portuguese Reading Room in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2/30 Stuttgart City Library

3/30 Liyuan Library in Beijing, China

4/30 Bibliotheque Interuniversitaire de la Sorbonne, Paris Franck Bohbot

5/30 The main hall of the Strahov library in Prague Moyan Benn, Flickr

6/30 'Biblioteca Vallicelliana, Rome Franck Bohbot

7/30 'Biblioteca Angelica, Rome Franck Bohbot

8/30 The library of Trinity College, Ireland Benoit Doppagne, Getty Images

9/30 Bibliotheque Mazarine, Paris Franck Bohbot

10/30 Bibliotheque Nationale de France, Paris Franck Bohbot

11/30 Bibliotheque de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris Franck Bohbot

12/30 'BNF, site Francois-Mitterrand, Paris Franck Bohbot

13/30 Bibliotheque Sainte Genevieve, Paris Franck Bohbot

14/30 The Sir Duncan Rice Library, University of Aberdeen

15/30 Stift Admont - Bibliothek, Austria

16/30 The State Library of New South Wales (also known as the Mitchell Library) in Sydney, Australia Christopher Chan, Flickr

17/30 Melk Monastery Library, Austria

18/30 Biblioteca Geral University of Coimbra, Portugal

19/30 Bibliotheque du Senat, Paris Franck Bohbot

20/30 The library of the French National Assembly in Paris Francois Guillot, Getty Images

21/30 Wiblingen Monastery Library, Germany

22/30 Beinecke Rare Book Library in New Haven, USA

23/30 George Peabody Library, USA

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30 Abbey Library, Switzerland

28/30 Jose Vasconcelos Library, Mexico

29/30 The Library of El Escorial, Madrid, Spain

30/30 Central Libary of Vancouver, Canada

The sequel's title takes its name from an area of north London, which originates from seven elm trees that were planted in a circle there, suggesting a place of pagan worship that dates back to Roman times.

Neverwhere tells the story of Richard Mayhew who found himself pulled into the world of London Below, a city featuring iconic London landmarks such as the Old Bailey and the Angel, Islington, populated by the lost and homeless.