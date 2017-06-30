Victor Hugo's powerful, poignant last words

The 155th anniversary of the publication of the final chapter of Les Miserables was marked by Google today with a Doodle of author Victor Hugo.

The Frenchman was a poet, artist and novelist by the age of 30 and also contributed The Hunchback of Notre-Dame to the literary canon, but he is remembered as a politician or even a saint as much as he is a man of words.

He was a fierce human rights activist and, after being elected to France's National Assembly in 1848, dissented from conservatives and called for universal suffrage, free education for all children, and an end to poverty.

He became such an icon and champion of the poor in France that on his 80th birthday in on 27 June, 1881 paraders marched past his house, where he was sat at a window, for six hours.

Google Doodles







55 show all Google Doodles











































































































1/55 Victor Hugo Google Doodle celebrating Victor Hugo Google

2/55 Google Doodle celebrating Oskar Fischinger Google Doodle celebrating Oskar Fischinger Google

3/55 UK General Election 2017 Google celebrates the UK General Election Google

4/55 Zaha Hadid Google celebrates the acclaimed architect for becoming the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize on this day in 2004 Google

5/55 Richard Oakes Google Doodle celebrating Richard Oakes' 75 birthday Google

6/55 Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism Google Doodle celebrating the Antikythera Mechanism Google

7/55 Ferdinand Monoyer The famous French ophthalmologist, who invented the eye test, would have celebrated his 181st birthday today Google

8/55 Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary Google

9/55 Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google Doodle celebrating Nasa's Cassini probe Google

10/55 Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google Doodle celebrating Fazlur Rahman Khan Google

11/55 Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google Doodle celebrating Sergei Diaghilev Google

12/55 Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. Patrick's Day Google

13/55 Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google Doodle celebrating Holi Festival Google

14/55 Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google Doodle celebrating St. David's Day Google

15/55 Abdul Sattar Edhi Google Doodle of Abdul Sattar Edhi on February 28 2017 Google

16/55 Seven earth-sized exoplanets discovered Google Doodle celebrates Nasa's discovery of seven earth-sized exoplanets in new solar system Google

17/55 Bessie Coleman Google Doodle honours the first African American woman to get an international pilot licence on her 125th birthday Google

18/55 Caroling Google Doodle celebrates Christmas caroling Google

19/55 Today's Google Doodle features activist Steve Biko Google

20/55 Walter Cronkite Google celebrates Walter Cronkite's 100th birthday

21/55 Ladislao José Biro Google celebrates Ladislao José Biro 117th birthday

22/55 Google Google celebrates its 18th birthday

23/55 The history of tea in Britain Google celebrates the 385th anniversary of tea in the UK

24/55 Autumnal equinox 2016 Google marks the start of fall

25/55 Paralympics 2016 Google marks the start of the Paralympic Games 2016

26/55 Nettie Stevens Google celebrates Nettie Stevens 155th birthday

27/55 Father's Day 2016 Google celebrates Father's Day

28/55 Elizabeth Garrett Anderson Google celebrates Elizabeth Garrett Anderson 180th birthday

29/55 Earth Day 2016 Google celebrates Earth Day

30/55 Ravi Shankar Google marks Pandit Ravi Shankar's 96th birthday

31/55 Olympic Games in 1896 Google are celebrates the 120th anniversary of the modern Olympic Games in 1896

32/55 World Twenty20 final Google celebrates the 2016 World Twenty20 cricket final between the West Indies and England with a doodle Google

33/55 William Morris Google celebrates William Morris' 182 birthday with a doodle showcasing his most famous designs Google

34/55 St Patrick's Day 2016 Googlle celebrates St Patrick's Day on 17 March

35/55 Caroline Herschel Google marks Caroline Herschel's 266th birthday Google

36/55 Clara Rockmore Google celebrates Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday

37/55 International Women's Day 2016 #OneDayIWill video marks International Woman's Day on 8 March

38/55 St David's Day 2016 Google marks St David's Day Google

39/55 Leap Year 2016 Google celebrates Leap Day on 28 February 2 Google

40/55 Lantern Festival 2016 Google celebrates the last day of the Chinese New Year celebrations with a doodle of the Lantern Festival Google

41/55 Stethoscope Inventor, René Laennec Google celebrate's René Laennec's 235th birthday

42/55 Valentine's Day 2016 Google celebrates Valentine's Day with a romantic Doodle

43/55 Dmitri Mendeleev Google celebrate Dmitri Mendeleev's 182nd birthday

44/55 "The televisor" demonstartion Google Doodle celebrates 90 years since the first demonstration of television or "the televisor" to the public

45/55 Professor Scoville Google marks Professor Scoville’s 151st birthday

46/55 Sophie Taeuber-Arp Google marks Sophie Taeuber-Arp's 127th birthday

47/55 Charles Perrault Google celebrates author Charles Perrault's 388th birthday

48/55 Mountain of Butterflies discovery Google celebrates the 41st anniversary of the discovery of the Mountain of Butterflies

49/55 Winter Solstice 2015 Google celebrate the Winter Solstice

50/55 St Andrew's Day 2015 Google marks St Andrew's Day with doodle featuring Scotland's flag and Loch Ness monster

51/55 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy' Google marks the 41st anniversary of the discovery of 'Lucy', the name given to a collection of fossilised bones that once made up the skeleton of a hominid from the Australopithecus afarensis species, who lived in Ethiopia 3.2 million years ago

52/55 George Boole Google marks George Boole's 200th birthday

53/55 Halloween 2015 Google celebrates Halloween using an interactive doodle game "Global Candy Cup"

54/55 Prague Astronomical Clock Google celebrates the 605th anniversary of the Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest functioning timepieces in the world

55/55 Autumnal Equinox 2015 Google marks the autumnal equinox on 23 September

Avenue d'Eylau on which Hugo lived was the next day changed to Avenue Victor-Hugo, and the story goes that all future letters sent to the author were addressed: "To Mister Victor, In his avenue, Paris".

Hugo would only live four more years but was an activist to the end, requesting a pauper's funeral (though he was awarded a state funeral by decree of President Jules Grévy) and saying in his five-line will: "I leave 50,000 francs to the poor. I want to be buried in their hearse. I refuse [funeral] orations of all churches. I beg a prayer to all souls. I believe in God."

His belief in the necessity of turning one's empathy with fellow man into real change was most succinctly put in his last words however, written as a note two days before his death from pneumonia:

"To love is to act."