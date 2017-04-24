A man who describes himself as "the fastest censored street artist in the city of Los Angeles" has sabotaged adverts for Stephen King's It to tie in with Tucker Carlson's interview with Caitlyn Jenner in Bill O'Reilly's old Fox News slot.

Sabo put Jenner's face behind glass on posters and park benches near the FOX studios, commenting to The Hollywood Reporter: “I converted to the Muslim faith and I joined ISIS, so what’s going on with Bruce Jenner goes against my new-found faith. If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I’ll just have to label them 'Islamophobic'.

"This poster pales in comparison to throwing Bruce off a building or hanging him the way we Muslims do in many countries, and progressives don’t seem to have a problem when we do that."

(Photo: Sabo )

The man usually strikes in the dead of night and has previously installed 'art' targeting Lena Dunham, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cher.

He added on Twitter: "I have nothing against gays or transexuals just stop trying to normalise it. Thank you...," where his bio states: "I am not a Left-WIng-Zombie-Artist. I am on the edge, the only true rebel artist in LA."

Carlson will use the interview with trans activist Jenner on Monday to launch his takeover from O'Reilly, who was fired last week over sexual harassment allegations.