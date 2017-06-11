British actor Claire King has said she would consider euthanasia because she does not want to become a “burden to others.”

Speaking to The Mirror, the Coronation Street and former Emmerdale actor said: “I do worry about when I’m older and becoming a burden on people around me.

"I can understand why people choose assisted dying – and it’s getting to the point where I would consider it myself.”

“Most of my family will be gone. It’s not a selfish thing. It’s a decision at a certain age, when you’re becoming a burden to others.”

The topic of euthanasia was touched upon during an episode of the soap opera.

According to research compiled by Scope, disability costs a household an extra £550 per month on average.

Ms King developed rheumatoid arthritis, like her mother, in the 1990s and a number of her joints were removed as a result.

Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for







14 show all Netflix Originals 2017: All the films and TV shows to look out for

























1/14 A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 1 Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Wiessman, Will Arnett, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Warburton Release date: Out now

2/14 Riverdale: season 1 Starring: KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Srpuse, Mädchen Amick Release date: New episodes every Friday

3/14 iBoy Starring: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Miranda Richardson Release date: Out now

4/14 Santa Clarita Diet: season 1 Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Nathan Fillion, Patton Oswalt Release date: 3 February

5/14 Ultimate Beastmaster Hosted by: Terry Crews Release date: 24 February

6/14 Love: season 2 Starring: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty Release date: 10 March

7/14 Iron Fist: season 1 Starring: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Rosario Dawson Release date: 17 March

8/14 Sense8: season 2 Starring: Toby Onwumere, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton Release date: 5 May

9/14 House of Cards: season 5 Starring: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman Release date: 31 May

10/14 Dear White People: season 1 Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Brandon P Bell, Logan Browning Release date: TBC

11/14 Okja Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito Release date: TBC

12/14 Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Alyssa Milano, Jai Courtney Release date: TBC

13/14 Master of None: season 2 Starring: Aziz Ansari Release date: TBC

14/14 Stranger Things: season 2 Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Release date: TBC

The actor, who played Coronation Street’s Erica Holroyd and her brother Piers, 52 care for their father and mother, both of whom have a number of health difficulties.

Her father John has specialist carers as well.

Neither consider looking after their parents to be a burden, and Ms King insists that caring for her parents is simply something they “grew up doing.”

Under current British law, both active euthanasia – a person deliberately intervenes to end someone’s life – and assisted suicide are illegal.

Depending on the case, euthanasia can be regarded either as manslaughter or murder, and assisting someone with suicide can be punishable by up to 14 years in prison.