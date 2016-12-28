Carrie Fisher had one request for her obituary

Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last Friday. While the news is heartbreaking for her family, friends, and fans, everyone is sharing stories of outspoken, heroic, and often hilarious personality.

Vanity Fair reports that her humor was displayed in one simple request for her obituary. In her autobiographical novel Wishful Drinking, she detailed the struggles she faced while filming Star Wars.

George comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, "You can't wear a bra under that dress.

"So, I say, "Okay, I'll bite. Why?"

And he says, "Because. . . there's no underwear in space."

Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres in Los Angeles







24 show all Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres in Los Angeles













































1/24 Actors John Boyega (L) and Carrie Fisher attend the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Mike Windle/Getty

2/24 Actress Carrie Fisher attends the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

3/24 Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty

4/24 Actor Harrison Ford (L) and actress Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

5/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

6/24 Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

7/24 Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14th, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

8/24 Actress Daisy Ridley attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

9/24 Actress Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Actress/singer Zendaya attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14th, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Getty

11/24 Getty

12/24 Getty

13/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello attend Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty

14/24 Getty

15/24 Getty

16/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Writer-director J.J. Abrams attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty

17/24 Getty

18/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actors Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac attend the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14th, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

19/24 Actor Adam Driver attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

20/24 Actress Carrie Fisher attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

21/24 The Storm Troopers attend the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

22/24 R2-D2 and C-3PO attend the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

23/24 BB8 attends the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

24/24 Getty

Filmmaker George Lucas simply explained that wearing a bra in space would certainly lead to her character’s death.

Now George came to my show when it was in Berkeley. He came backstage and explained why you can't wear your brassiere in other galaxies, and I have a sense very soon, so here's why you cannot wear your brassiere, per George.

So, what happens is when you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn't — so you get strangled by your own bra.

Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.

So, it’s with our deepest regret to report that Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday. The beloved Star Wars actress and writer drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. She was 60.