The Oscars might have been dominated by the high tension plot twist of the Moonlight La La Land mix-up but Chrissy Teigen managed to find time to get some shut-eye.

On two occasions during the Academy Awards, the model was spotted appearing to have a power nap. Teigen, who has a ten-month year-old daughter called Luna with her husband John Legend, appeared to doze off while Casey Affleck gave an acceptance speech for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.

Teigen was then glimpsed in a similar position just five minutes later when Emma Stone was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her role in La La Land.

Unsurprisingly, Teigen, who famed for her no-holds-barred, no-nonsense tweeting style and is a firm favourite on the social media site, won over the hearts and laughs of Twitter for bringing some slapstick humour to the prestigious, polished event.

"Chrissy Teigen sleeping during the Oscars is my 2017 mood," said journalist Sam Stryker.

"Look at Chrissy Teigen back there pretending to sleep through Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech," chipped in another.

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

Teigen is an avid tweeter and has frequently grabbed headlines for her outspoken, comic tweets which take aim at trash-talkers and trolls.

Teigen’s husband, Legend, was at the show to show support for La La Land, a feel good film in which he plays the role of Keith, Ryan Gosling’s former classmate who is a successful and mainstream jazz musician and frontman of the band The Messengers.

In the end, La La Land wound up having a slightly disappointing night. It not only dramatically and spectacularly missed out on the best film award to Moonlight, it also failed to pick up many of the technical awards it was expected to. Nevertheless, the film did receive Best Director, Best Actress and Cinematography.

On the other hand, Moonlight not only got the night's biggest accolade but also nabbed Best Supporting actor for Mahershala Ali, who is the first Muslim actor in history to win an Academy Award. It also got the Original Screenplay prize.