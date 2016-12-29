Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and James Mangold deny Deadpool’s Logan appearance

It looks like two of Marvel’s most popular anti-heroes won’t be meeting again in 2017.

On Thursday morning, The Wrap reported that Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool would be making a brief appearance in Hugh Jackman’s final Wolverine film, Logan. Citing an unnamed source close to the project, the blog wrote that Reynolds recently wrapped shooting for his appearance in the film’s post credits scene.

Unfortunately for Marvel fans, Logan director James Mangold, Reynolds, and Jackman all denied the reports on Twitter.

“For everyone freaking out, [The Wrap] is dealing in fake news,” Magold wrote. “Chill.”

“DEADPOOL IS NOT IN MY FILM,” he wrote in another. “Does all caps help confirm it?”

Jackman simply quote-tweeted Mangold’s first denial with “What they said…”

“Sadly, not true,” Reynolds tweeted. “Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission.”

This would've been the second time Deadpool and Wolverine appeared together on screen. Back in 2009, Reynolds appeared as the Merc with a Mouth (sewn shut) in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Logan hits theaters on March 3, 2017.