Donald Trump watches Finding Dory while America protests his immigration ban

While thousands of Americans protested President Trump’s blacklist against seven majority Muslim countries for the second day, and hundreds of travelers were detained for attempting to legally enter the country, the White House decided it was a great time to watch Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory with staff and family members.

CBS News reporter Mark Knoller reports that the president kicked back at 3pm Eastern and watched the film, which stars Ellen DeGeneres as the voice of the forgetful, blue title character, the same time protests broke out in cities across the states.

As the movie played, protesters lined up outside the White House to display their frustrations with the new administration. Interestingly enough, the animated film is about a fish who constantly loses her memory, and becomes separated from her family. A feeling people from the blacklisted countries know all too well.

"This is what democracy looks like." #NoBanNoWall protest in park outside of White House pic.twitter.com/KLTSkDvGxa — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) January 29, 2017

However, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president only viewed the film for approximately one minute.

“Actually he spent 60 seconds welcoming & thanking spouses & children of WH staff then right back to work: up next 7pm call w South Korea,” he said on Twitter.

1/20 jfk-protest-muslim-ban-1 Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Getty

Here’s the film’s synopsis, according to IMDB: "Dory is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The one thing she can remember is that she somehow became separated from her parents as a child. With help from her friends Nemo and Marlin, Dory embarks on an epic adventure to find them."