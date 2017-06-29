Any opportunity to see Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell work their magic together onscreen is a gift.

The pair return once more to their characters from the villainy-themed franchise, Gru and Lucy Wilde, in Despicable Me 3; this time attempting to foil supervillain Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a former TV child star with a fixation on '80s nostalgia, who dances himself through the heist of the world's most expensive diamond.

A situation which complicates when Gru, who's sworn his villain days are behind him, comes face-to-face with his long-lost twin brother Dru.

We sat down with Wiig and Carell as they swapped personalities (like Gru and Dru do as a prank in the film) and created their very own supervillain alter egos.

Will Despicable Me 4 see Gru and Lucy go up against the terrors of Dr. Fart and Gemma Meanington? Watch this space.

Despicable Me 3 hits UK cinemas 30 June.