  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. Features

Listen to the first episode of our film podcast Kernels, featuring Matthew McConaughey

A fortnightly deep dive into film and television

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
fghsghdfgh.jpg
The Independent/Alan Schaller

How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

In episode one, Texan acting legend Matthew McConaughey talks building a character, the joy of acting, that chest-thumping Wolf of Wall Street scene and his new film, Gold.

Listen to it below, subscribe on iTunes here and follow the podcast @kernels and host @ChristophHooton on Twitter.

Comments