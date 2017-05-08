How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

In episode seven, Chris admires 2015 one-shot action thriller Victoria and reporter Jacob Stolworthy talks to Jason Blum, producer and founder of Blumhouse. Financing low-budget found-footage horrors has enabled Blum to produce Oscar-winning indies like Whiplash; the pair talk about what motivates a producer, how directors differ from genre to genre and the enormous success of Get Out.

